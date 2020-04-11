Each day during the sports pause stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, NESN.com will publish a diary full of random thoughts, opinions, takeaways and other cool tidbits we’ve stumbled across in the absence of actual games. Because why not? We’re all in this together.

It’s been 30 days since the first sports league domino fell and all of the rest followed.

And I’ll be honest, one month later, this is the first day I’ve missed watching and working live games so much that I couldn’t get out of bed. Before I finally did, I spent at least an hour looking at old pictures and videos saved in my phone from assignments. The selfies I sent my dad from the first Boston Bruins game I covered. The American flag encompassing the entire field at Gillette Stadium before a New England Patriots game. The Celtics championship banners illuminated from Level 9 at TD Garden. My view of Fenway Park from the press box at magic hour.

I miss it so much.

It felt reminiscent of when you go through photos you saved from time with an ex who you aren’t yet over. And not just any ex, but your first love. For many of us, that’s kind of what sports are.

The last few days have been refreshing in that I haven’t felt like I’m only writing about league postponements or which NBA player tested positive for the virus. There is still some of that sad news, but we’re starting to see a healthy mix of mock drafts, profiles and refreshing Tom Brady interviews. I’m amazed by the creativity I’m seeing by colleagues during this time.

Today was a slower news day, but it allowed me to reflect on how grateful I feel to still be working a job I love. Sports media certainly isn’t saving lives right now, but I like to think I’m doing a public good by providing you all with the escape you turn to sports for. I know we all need that distraction right now.

So, here’s what went on today in the world of sports:

— In some very normal sports news, a few notes came out of Don Sweeney’s conference call Friday.

For starters, the Bruins general manager began the call with a message of gratitude for healthcare professionals during this time and one of prayers for former Bruin Colby Cave, who is in a medically induced coma after suffering a brain bleed and undergoing emergency surgery.

Roster wise, It looks like Torey Krug and the B’s might be on the same page in keeping the defensemen in Boston after his contract expires at the end of this season, whenever that may be. Yay for good news. And despite his age, it’s looking more and more like Zdeno Chara will be in Boston the rest of his career. Sweeney insinuated that dialogue between the defensemen, his agent and the team is very healthy, and that as long as the 42-year-old wants to continue lacing up his skates, there will be a spot for him with the Bruins.

Regarding Kevan Miller’s status with his health and future, the team wasn’t as clear that he’ll be back. Sweeney mentioned the B’s would entertain re-signing him, but stressed the importance of him coming back 100 percent healthy next season.

— Tom Brady filed for two more trademarks, showing that his move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is great for his brand. TB12 already filed for “TB x TB,” and Friday he reportedly added the phrases “Tompa Bay” and “Tampa Brady.”

I’m not one for self-given nicknames, but anything to sell T-shirts, I guess.

— It’s nice to highlight the stories of professional athletes doing good for their communities during this time. We saw that again today.

Here in New England, Celtics forward Gordon Hayward and his wife Robyn donated 450 Dunkin’ gift cards to the emergency room staff at Boston Children’s Hospital. With Robyn currently pregnant with their fourth child, the couple admitted the outbreak has made them pretty nervous — that’s why they’re especially thankful for healthcare workers.

A certain Patriots star cornerback made headlines for his good deeds as well. Stephon Gilmore, who wears No. 24, has stepped up in the fight against the pandemic by donating $24,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston to help families with buying food and medicine.

Even ex-Patriots wideout Antonio Brown refreshingly was in the news for a good thing. The Liberty City, Fla., native will be giving back to his hometown on a weekly basis, donating food and supplies to his old Miami neighborhood.

Last week, Patriots owner Robert Kraft helped Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker in the state’s transport of hundreds of thousands of N95 protective masks from China to the United States. The governor went on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” to tell the behind the scenes story about Kraft’s generosity.

— The coronavirus may have taken our sports, but it can’t take our favorite sports memories. And 15 years ago today was a special one, as Tiger Woods chipped in the most iconic shot in Masters history to win his fourth green jacket in the 2005 Masters. The tournament would be going on this weekend.

— The MLB might be experimenting with its divisions for when play resumes in attempt to cut down on travel. It looks like the proposal would have teams realigned based on geography of its spring training city, and in one suggested restructure, the Red Sox will no longer would share a division with the New York Yankees.

— Moves are being made in football broadcasting booths.

Friday, reports came out that New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will join NBC Sports upon his retirement from the NFL. Additionally, Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Fouts is rumored to be out at CBS.

— The NBA Draft isn’t slated for two more months, but teams reportedly are urging the league to push it back until August with information about prospects especially hard to gather during this time. League commissioner Adam Silver says no decision will be made until at least May 1.

— Speaking of the NBA, it appears Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell are beefing.

The Jazz stars were the first two NBA players to test positive for COVID-19, and Mitchell reportedly doesn’t forgive Gobert for not taking the virus more seriously.

— The XFL on Friday morning suspended it’s operations and laid off most of its staff, and unfortunately, the league doesn’t have plans to return in 2021.

— Remember that game clock loophole that the Tennessee Titans used in the divisional round to knock the Patriots out of the playoffs this year? That may no longer be a thing, as it’s one of the NFL’s rule change proposals to be voted on at the next league meeting.

Stat of the Day

The stat of the day is not a good one. Sorry folks, but you have to see it.

One month without sports. So far we've missed 208 NBA games, 189 NHL games (plus playoffs), 193 MLB contests and all of March Madness. 😭https://t.co/ykyUbd9xLi pic.twitter.com/2KX4MGAO9D — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) April 10, 2020

Tweet of the Day

Tom Brady on Friday had some pretty decent marketing advice for New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

I never understood why Drew wasn’t making Drew Orleans shirts…🤔 https://t.co/Hncywcielw — @tombrady (@TomBrady) April 10, 2020

Video of the Day

Let’s think back to happier times, when we got to watch Joe Kelley throw down in 2018’s notorious Red Sox-Yankees bench-clearing brawl. Sox pitcher Brian Johnson went on the Section 10 Podcast to discuss the tussle from his vantage point.

We look back at @Brian_Johnson35's role in that rowdy Sox-Yankees brawl in 2018 pic.twitter.com/SU25cSsJas — Section 10 Podcast (@Section10Pod) April 10, 2020

So that’s all I have for you guys. Thanks for chugging along through another weird work week with us, and stay safe.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images