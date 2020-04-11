Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With live sports on hold, NESN has been re-airing some of the Boston Bruins’ most memorable wins from their 2011 Stanley Cup run.

But we’re doing more than just re-broadcasting the games, as some members of that 2011 team have been taking over the Bruins’ official Twitter account to answer some questions from fans.

That trend continued Friday night during NESN’s airing of Game 5 between the B’s and Tampa Bay Lightning when Gregory Campbell live-tweeted the eventual 3-1 win.

You can find the entire takeover on the team’s Twitter feed, and check out some of the best commentary and answers from Campbell below.

Campbell, who skated alongside Daniel Paille and Shawn Thornton (otherwise known as “The Merlot Line”), was asked if he still kept in touch with the duo.

I do. I see Thorty from time to time at the Draft, he shows up from time to time depending on how good the city is…Piesy I keep in touch with. It's not every day or every week, but we definitely keep in touch. ^Soupy@PlymouthRock | #WatchWithABruin https://t.co/djxEEkXGc8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 11, 2020

He also noted his favorite moment in a Bruins uniform (besides winning the Cup, of course).

I think the memory of the 2013 playoffs with the Marathon Bombing and how it touched the city, such a tight-knit city. I liked how we were a positive distraction in a sense and came together and played for the people of city. ^Soupy@PlymouthRock | #WatchWithABruin https://t.co/1zNt7i9TYS — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 11, 2020

Oh, how times have changed.

Funny to see all the guys with visors. Now you can count on one hand the guys that don’t wear visors. ^Soupy@PlymouthRock | #WatchWithABruin — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 11, 2020

What’s a Twitter takeover without throwing a little friendly shade?

Campbell noted who he looked up to, which includes a pair of Bruins.

Zee, Rex…Bergy – he's younger than me, but I certainly admired how he went about his business every day and how hard he worked on and off the ice and the way he carried himself. Nothing ever phased him. Was always positive. ^Soupy@PlymouthRock | #WatchWithABruin https://t.co/9KUt7s88DB — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 11, 2020

The forward wore No. 11 for the B’s, something he said was “kind of by default.”

Actually it was kind of by default. I started wearing 44 when I broke into the NHL, second year Florida made a trade and Todd Bertuzzi took it so I went to 11 which I had in juniors. Never got anything from Bert for it! ^Soupy@PlymouthRock | #WatchWithABruin https://t.co/U0u8g7EGp0 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 11, 2020

Mark Recchi called it a career after Boston won its first Stanley Cup in 39 years. But Campbell said even though his teammate never came out and said 2010-11 was his last year, they all “read between the lines.”

I don't think we knew for sure. I don't think Rex ever came out and told us that. But we read between the lines that if it all goes to plan, it probably was. What better way to go out for an amazing HOF career. Was great to be part of it. ^Soupy@PlymouthRock | #WatchWithABruin https://t.co/GM217UTBty — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 11, 2020

Hey Soupy, what was your favorite goal scored in the eight-spoked B?

It's a good thing to ask me that. Some guys have too many to remember, not me. There's a couple…the 3-on-5 vs. Montreal in 2010-11, huge rivalry. And then scoring two in Game 5 of the 2013 series against NYR, a huge clinching game. ^Soupy@PlymouthRock | #WatchWithABruin https://t.co/g2Ve7cnxg0 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 11, 2020

OK, this is pretty hilarious.

We had a lot of guys that were characters. Maybe @Ferknuckle. He would bring universal tv remotes to restaurants when we went to dinner and change the channels on the tvs. ^Soupy@PlymouthRock | #WatchWithABruin https://t.co/0ExVwRPzjp — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 11, 2020

Campbell touched on how he felt before Game 7 of the SCF, noting even though his stomach was turning, everyone seemed calm.

The stomach was definitely turning. But it was the most poised group I've ever been around. Flying in the day before, you wouldn't have known if it was regular season or Game 7 of SCF. Everyone was calm and composed. ^Soupy@PlymouthRock | #WatchWithABruin https://t.co/5j176UiXuz — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 11, 2020

Even though we’re re-living 2011, it’s hard to not talk about the 2013 comeback against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

It was a pretty special feeling. Having said that, we put ourselves in a real tough spot and we didn't have to. Going down 4-1, there was silence on the bench. But we chipped away. After in the room, it was surreal. Was the spark we needed going forward. ^Soupy#WatchWithABruin https://t.co/tja71jaVkK — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 11, 2020

What. A. Save.

I was just being a good guy and making Timmy look good there…didn't get the puck out and resulted in Timmy making one of the best saves of the playoffs. That's why he was the Conn Smythe winner right there. ^Soupy@PlymouthRock | #WatchWithABruin https://t.co/RARdbwM0XM — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 11, 2020

I definitely realized what Timmy did. But seeing the replay once or twice solidified how incredible that save really was. It was so instrumental in winning this game. ^Soupy@PlymouthRock | #WatchWithABruin — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 11, 2020

Campbell took some friendly jabs at Dennis Seidenberg throughout the night. But at the end of the day, he knows the defenseman was a big part as to why the Bruins won the Stanley Cup that year.

All jokes aside, you can see with Seids – having him and Zee together in these playoffs was a huge reason we won. They played half the game, hard minutes. It was nearly impossible to get through those two. They were warriors for us. ^Soupy#WatchWithABruin — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 11, 2020

Thanks for hanging with us, Soupy.

Can’t say enough about you guys. You always treated me so well, a big reason why I wanted to play so hard for the team & city. Still get chills thinking back to that run. Fortunate to have worn that jersey. You guys were an inspiration to us. Thank you! ^Soupy#WatchWithABruin — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 11, 2020

Thumbnail photo via NHL/YouTube Screengrab