With live sports on hold, NESN has been re-airing some of the Boston Bruins’ most memorable wins from their 2011 Stanley Cup run.

But we’re doing more than just re-broadcasting the games, as some members of that 2011 team have been taking over the Bruins’ official Twitter account to answer some questions from fans.

That trend continued Friday night during NESN’s airing of Game 5 between the B’s and Tampa Bay Lightning when Gregory Campbell live-tweeted the eventual 3-1 win.

You can find the entire takeover on the team’s Twitter feed, and check out some of the best commentary and answers from Campbell below.

Campbell, who skated alongside Daniel Paille and Shawn Thornton (otherwise known as “The Merlot Line”), was asked if he still kept in touch with the duo.

He also noted his favorite moment in a Bruins uniform (besides winning the Cup, of course).

Oh, how times have changed.

What’s a Twitter takeover without throwing a little friendly shade?

Campbell noted who he looked up to, which includes a pair of Bruins.

The forward wore No. 11 for the B’s, something he said was “kind of by default.”

Mark Recchi called it a career after Boston won its first Stanley Cup in 39 years. But Campbell said even though his teammate never came out and said 2010-11 was his last year, they all “read between the lines.”

Hey Soupy, what was your favorite goal scored in the eight-spoked B?

OK, this is pretty hilarious.

Campbell touched on how he felt before Game 7 of the SCF, noting even though his stomach was turning, everyone seemed calm.

Even though we’re re-living 2011, it’s hard to not talk about the 2013 comeback against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

What. A. Save.

Campbell took some friendly jabs at Dennis Seidenberg throughout the night. But at the end of the day, he knows the defenseman was a big part as to why the Bruins won the Stanley Cup that year.

Thanks for hanging with us, Soupy.

