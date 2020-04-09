Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Everyday life might look and feel a little better if it always had this sporting touch.

NESN’s Jack Edwards performed play-by-play duties on videos users recently submitted, and the results should thrill sports fans, who largely remain in and around their homes unable to watch live professional games during these times of social distancing. Anyone who has tuned into NESN’s Boston Bruins broadcasts will recognize the unique talents Edwards applies to these submitted videos, such as one of a regular Joe taking out the trash, an intrepid skier crashing on the slopes, cats fighting for domestic supremacy and more.

Watch the above video to see Edwards call the #PlayitbackJack submissions.

Thumbnail photo via via NESN