Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is the early leader in the clubhouse for one specific NFL Draft revelation.

And while it’s not actually in regards to who the Cardinals selected (it came before their pick), it’s attracted the attention of many fans watching Thursday’s 2020 NFL Draft broadcast on ESPN.

Kingsbury was shown in his own personal “war-room” in his house. However, that war room looked more like the home of a movie star than that of a football guy.

Well, at least that’s what Twitter thought. And it prompted many NFL fans to voice their appreciation for Kingbury’s awesome pad.

It’s certainly hard to disagree.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images