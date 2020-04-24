Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is the early leader in the clubhouse for one specific NFL Draft revelation.

And while it’s not actually in regards to who the Cardinals selected (it came before their pick), it’s attracted the attention of many fans watching Thursday’s 2020 NFL Draft broadcast on ESPN.

Kingsbury was shown in his own personal “war-room” in his house. However, that war room looked more like the home of a movie star than that of a football guy.

Well, at least that’s what Twitter thought. And it prompted many NFL fans to voice their appreciation for Kingbury’s awesome pad.

What a power move — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 24, 2020

What a pad. — Zona Sports (@AZSportsZone) April 24, 2020

the No. 1 overall pick of war rooms — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) April 24, 2020

No need to flex on us like that coach. — Zach Holder (@ZachHolderWx) April 24, 2020

That’s my coach — Tony Valera (@Valeraxxi) April 24, 2020

That’s a picture of a guy living his best life. — Kevin Mericle (@MericleK) April 24, 2020

What a flex 👀 — DICK'S Sporting Goods (@DICKS) April 24, 2020

Kliffs a boss — Pat (@Az1Finest) April 24, 2020

It’s certainly hard to disagree.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images