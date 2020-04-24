Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2020 NFL Draft is being held virtually this year thanks to the COVID-19 outbreak, but that didn’t stop fans from participating in one particular tradition.

Traditionally, fans boo Roger Goodell at the beginning of the draft while the NFL commissioner begins his opening statement. But with the draft being held virtually this year, things were a bit different this time around.

Fans still got to boo Goodell from the safety of their homes, and Bug Light (and Anheuser-Busch brand) is donating $1 to the NFL Draft-a-Thon up to $500,000 for each boo. Many posted their reactions to social media, including a few creative entries.

Check out some of the highlights:

Just because I want some money to go to a good cause. @budlight #BooTheCommish pic.twitter.com/vDprcuMmiK — Kristin (@Kristin46379327) April 24, 2020

I tried to tell him it wasn’t an appropriate time but he booed him anyways 🤷🏻‍♀️ #BooTheCommish pic.twitter.com/bDP7R7Kv65 — B r i (@_BriannaRose_) April 24, 2020

A beautiful moment as football fans across the country take to their windows and balconies to #BooTheCommish Roger Goodell as the NFL Draft commences virtually due to the coronavirus outbreak 🙌🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/PCYG3Ylqgk — Bryan Bronchik (@BryanBronchik) April 24, 2020

We ain’t letting Goodell get away with one cause there’s nobody at his house #BooTheCommish pic.twitter.com/aPYMU9kjAa — Tre Garcia (@TreGarcia4) April 24, 2020

I’ll post it since it’s for a good cause!! #BooTheCommish pic.twitter.com/bZ3bibTOtG — Jeff James (@DoubleJ102) April 24, 2020

Got to love tradition.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images