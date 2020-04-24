The 2020 NFL Draft is being held virtually this year thanks to the COVID-19 outbreak, but that didn’t stop fans from participating in one particular tradition.

Traditionally, fans boo Roger Goodell at the beginning of the draft while the NFL commissioner begins his opening statement. But with the draft being held virtually this year, things were a bit different this time around.

Fans still got to boo Goodell from the safety of their homes, and Bug Light (and Anheuser-Busch brand) is donating $1 to the NFL Draft-a-Thon up to $500,000 for each boo. Many posted their reactions to social media, including a few creative entries.

Check out some of the highlights:

Got to love tradition.

More NFL Draft: NFL Twitter Went Bananas After Seeing Cardinals’ Kliff Kingbury’s Pad

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images