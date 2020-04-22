The fine folks of Manchester, N.H., and Grand Forks, N.D., probably won’t be getting NHL hockey this summer.

For weeks now, the idea of playing games at a neutral site has been kicked around, with the aforementioned areas being named as the two possible locations. New Hampshire governor Chris Sununu wents as far as confirming he had talked to the NHL.

However, it appears that idea has been knocked aside.

The news was first reported by SportsNet’s Elliotte Friedman and confirmed by ESPN’s Greg Whyshynski.

As Wyshynski mentions, the idea was going to have a lot of hurdles in the first place. But, of course, that’s going to be the case no matter what given the unprecedented circumstances we all currently are mired in.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images