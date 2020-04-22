Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If you didn’t know any better, you’d think the New York Tabloids make the New England Patriots part of their regular sports coverage.

As you surely know by now, Rob Gronkowski reportedly is reuniting with Tom Brady after the Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers executed a blockbuster trade Tuesday afternoon. And, unsurprisingly, the New York Post and New York Daily News both responded Wednesday morning humorous back page covers.

Take a look:

Solid job from the Post, but we expect better from the Daily News.

As for Brady and Gronkowski, they both seem quite thrilled about the opportunity to team up in the Sunshine State.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images