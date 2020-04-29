The New England Patriots’ quarterback-running back combination could look awfully different this season.

Obviously, the biggest change will come at quarterback, with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer set to battle for the right to “replace” Tom Brady. And while the backfield likely will feature some familiar faces — Sony Michel, James White and maybe Rex Burkhead, if he makes the team — don’t be surprised if Damien Harris emerges as the star of the group by midseason.

Should that scenario unfold, it could result in a pretty cool reunion. Harris, an Alabama product, and Stidham, who attended Auburn, were rivals in college, but the two youngsters grew up together and played on the same youth football teams.

Reacting to an old feature on his relationship with Stidham, Harris on Tuesday made it clear he’s looking forward to possibly forming a dynamic duo with the Patriots quarterback.

Harris made virtually zero impact in his rookie season, rushing four times for 12 yards while being active for only two games. But the Patriots didn’t select the multi-talented running back with the 87th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft to make him a passenger.

Whether the organization is down on Michel or worried about White’s age (28), it’s clear the Patriots felt they needed more young talent in the running backs room. Plus, the Patriots are famous for essentially red-shirting running backs — White and Shane Vereen, in particular — that they have big plans for.

As for Stidham, by not taking a quarterback in this year’s draft, New England made it clear it has confidence in the young signal-caller.

