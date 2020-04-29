Mike Tannenbaum is well-aware that signing Cam Newton would be straying from the norm for the New England Patriots.

But while Newton might not fit the mold of a typical New England quarterback, the former New York Jets general manager believes the 2015 NFL MVP is the type of player Bill Belichick could have interest in.

“I think the landing spot, for me, would be New England,” Tannebaum said Wednesday on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “I know that’s not a great scheme fit, but I worked for Coach Belichick a couple times — he likes to sign players that have given him trouble defending and Cam Newton is 2-0 against Coach Belichick. When healthy, he averages 10 wins a year, 33 touchdowns. Maybe there’s a package for him. The big question on Cam is, is he healthy? But he’s a weapon. I know he’s not exactly what Jarrett Stidham is or certainly (not) what Tom Brady was, but it could give them a different element to that New England offense.”

While Tannenbaum’s take is understandable, he probably shouldn’t expect to see Newton in a Patriots uniform. There’s reportedly “nothing cooking” between the three-time Pro Bowl selection and New England, and that’s not expected to change.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images