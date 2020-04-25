Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2020 NFL Draft has reached its conclusion, and now the real craziness begins.

NFL teams are in a free for all to sign undrafted free agents. We’ll keep a tally of who the Patriots reportedly are picking up below.

The Patriots have found success in the undrafted free-agent period throughout Bill Belichick’s tenure with the team. Recent impact signings include center David Andrews, cornerbacks JC Jackson and Jonathan Jones, defensive tackle Adam Butler, running back Brandon Bolden and special-teams ace Brandon King.

The Patriots signed Auburn slot receiver Will Hastings, a source told NESN.com. Hastings was Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham’s slot receiver in 2017. He caught 26 passes for 525 yards with four touchdowns that season. Hastings missed the 2018 season with a torn ACL, and it appears Stidham missed the undersized wideout. Hastings had 19 catches for 222 yards with a touchdown in 2019.

Hastings ran a 4.51-second 40-yard dash with a blazing fast 6.55-second 3-cone drill and 4.03-second short shuttle at his pro day. He’s only 5-foot-10, 175 pounds, but he’s quick and shifty.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images