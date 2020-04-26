Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chalk this up as something we’ve all done, right?

Well, even still, that probably doesn’t make it any easier for Brian Lewerke to watch.

The New England Patriots signed the Michigan State product Sunday afternoon and, unfortunately, it prompted one not-so-stellar video from his college signal-calling days to come to light.

Lewerke kicked off the second quarter of a game against Oregon with quite the fumble. He attempted to regroup, managing to regather the ball before tossing it right into the arms of a Ducks defender.

(You can check out the play here, via Barstool Sports.)

Yikes.

The Patriots now are four deep at quarterback after agreeing to sign Lousiana Tech signal-caller J’Mar Smith on Saturday, shortly after the 2020 NFL Draft concluded with the Patriots making 10 selections. Smith and Lewerke will likely battle for the No. 3 quarterback spot, despite the fact the Patriots could only keep two quarterbacks — Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer — on the roster.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images