Leave it to Fred Lynn to fire off one of the best coronavirus awareness tweets yet.

By now, you surely have heard about “flattening the curve” — the intended goal of social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Lynn, one of the most popular players in Boston Red Sox history, was flattening curves since before it was the cool — err … absolutely necessary — thing to do.

Check out this tweet:

Flynn isn’t just making a fun play on words.

Over 17 years in the big leagues (seven in Boston), Lynn compiled a .283 average to go along with 306 homers and 1,111 RBIs. He also won four Gold Glove Awards, was named to nine All-Star teams and is one of only two players in baseball history to win Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player in the same season (1975). Ichiro Suzuki in 2001 became the second player to accomplish the feat.

So, yeah, Fred Lynn was, is and always will be awesome.

