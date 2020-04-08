Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Add Boston Red Sox infielder Michael Chavis to the many athletes who have shared messages of support during a trying time.

Chavis expressed his gratitude to those fighting the coronavirus “on the front lines” in a video tweeted by the team Tuesday.

“I just want to take a second to thank everybody who’s out there on the front lines — the nurses, the doctors, the people working at the grocery stores. Everybody who’s out there just fronting this so that we can stay home, stay quarantined and just stay safe,” Chavis said.

“Thank you — it’s as simple as that.”

The 24-year-old Chavis, who made his debut in Boston in 2019, is expected to be a sound contributor during the 2020 campaign. He added, like the rest of Red Sox Nation, that he can’t wait to take the field again.

“I can’t wait for baseball to come back. I know y’all are in the same boat,” Chavis said. “We can’t wait to see you out there on the field.”

You can watch his full message here:

On #WorldHealthDay we want to thank all the healthcare workers going above and beyond to keep us safe! ❤️ A word from @MichaelChavis11: pic.twitter.com/YsxxIbSdM0 — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 7, 2020

Of course, with the coronavirus putting a halt on much of the sports world, the MLB is still working through when players will be able to return.

But Chavis, like all of us, seems hopeful that will soon.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images