Nate Eovaldi knows exactly what Chris Sale is going through.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher has undergone two Tommy John surgeries over the course of his career. And now he’s giving some advice to his teammate.

Sale underwent the procedure March 30 in Los Angeles. He now has a long road ahead of him when it comes to recovery. And Eovaldi has spent some time talking to the southpaw and giving him some tips for how he should tackle what’s ahead of him.

“I spent a lot of time talking with Nate,” Sale said Tuesday, via The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams, “and he told me, ‘Don’t look at this as a year. Look at this as two weeks. In two weeks, you get your cast off. And then two weeks from then, you’re going to start doing range of motion.

“‘Set little goals, because this thing can swallow you alive if you look at this as 10 months, a year, 14, 15 months. Set little goals so you can get little pats on the back along the way.'”

This certainly should help look at the lengthy timetable for recovery in a better light.

Sale will begin to do some rehab, most likely via FaceTime at his home in Florida, while JetBlue Park is closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images