The wait is over and Major League Baseball released its findings into the 2018 Boston Red Sox’s sign-stealing allegations.

While the punishment isn’t as harsh as what the Houston Astros received for their stealing of signs, the Red Sox still lost a second-round draft pick, while video operator J.T. Watkins was suspended and cannot return to his job until after the 2021 season.

Former manager Alex Cora also was suspended for the 2020 year, but he and Boston mutually agreed to part ways in February.

After the report was released by MLB, CEO Sam Kennedy, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and general manager Brian O’Halloran held a conference call to discuss the findings and if Cora deserves a second chance at managing, among other topics.

Principal owner John Henry and chairman Tom Werner were not on the call, but Kennedy noted in his opening statement the duo “took full responsibility” for MLB’s report and apologized to the other 29 teams, as well as commissioner Rob Manfred.

“Earlier this afternoon John Henry and Tom Werner had the opportunity to address commissioner Rob Manfred and the 29 other Major League Baseball owners on a call,” he said. “And John and Tom took full responsibility and apologized to those guys for what happened.”

Kennedy then added his own apology.

“Tonight I want to join them and apologize to the other clubs across the league and also to our fans.”

Now that this is all said and done, the focus now can shift to the 2020 season — whenever it begins.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images