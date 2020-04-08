As NESN has been re-broadcasting classic Boston Red Sox games, the team has asked former players to take over its official Twitter account for live reactions and Q&A sessions with fans.

While we re-aired the 2008 Fenway Park home opener and ring ceremony for the 2007 World Series ring ceremony, former Boston pitcher Manny Delcarmen was along for the ride.

The reliever spent most of his career with the Sox, and thanks to his local ties, the Boston native has kept a connection with the team.

Here are some of the best tweets from the “Pride of Hyde Park” while reliving the ring ceremony and game against the Detroit Tigers.

Here’s what he had to say about that 2007 title run.

Naturally, Delcarmen got a lot of questions about his 2007 World Series teammates, and talked about the ones he still keeps in touch with regularly. He still puts that pitching staff up against anyone’s.

Delcarmen had some political advice for David Ortiz, too.

A fan relayed a sweet message about an awesome ballpark memory that Delcarmen created.

Here’s what he had to say about getting his championship ring, from a local guy’s perspective.

He capped off the Twitter takeover with what it felt like to get a win in the home opener on the same day as the ring ceremony.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images