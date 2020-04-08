Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

As NESN has been re-broadcasting classic Boston Red Sox games, the team has asked former players to take over its official Twitter account for live reactions and Q&A sessions with fans.

While we re-aired the 2008 Fenway Park home opener and ring ceremony for the 2007 World Series ring ceremony, former Boston pitcher Manny Delcarmen was along for the ride.

The reliever spent most of his career with the Sox, and thanks to his local ties, the Boston native has kept a connection with the team.

Here are some of the best tweets from the “Pride of Hyde Park” while reliving the ring ceremony and game against the Detroit Tigers.

Here’s what he had to say about that 2007 title run.

'07 World Series win ➡ '08 Home Opener & Ring Ceremony Manny Delcarmen is taking over @RedSox tonight at 6pm ET. See you soon!#RedSoxEncore | @CoorsLight | #OpeningDayDreaming pic.twitter.com/dc7SIQN3hW — NESN (@NESN) April 7, 2020

Naturally, Delcarmen got a lot of questions about his 2007 World Series teammates, and talked about the ones he still keeps in touch with regularly. He still puts that pitching staff up against anyone’s.

If I had to pick someone funny to me, it was definitely Pap. – Manny Delcarmen #RedSoxEncore | @NESN https://t.co/HbbLmD44JO — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 7, 2020

I still stay in touch with a few guys, you know with social media you see everybody. I see Wake of course with NESN. I see Pedroia during the season. – Manny Delcarmen #RedSoxEncore | @NESN https://t.co/BlHkEadbHK — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 7, 2020

If we could pick the same players again, I would put our pitching staff up against anybody’s. – Manny Delcarmen #RedSoxEncore | @NESN — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 7, 2020

Delcarmen had some political advice for David Ortiz, too.

On Papi: That guy could run for mayor and he would win. – Manny Delcarmen #RedSoxEncore | @NESN pic.twitter.com/ZvZEv3AKY3 — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 7, 2020

A fan relayed a sweet message about an awesome ballpark memory that Delcarmen created.

It's a privilege and an honor. If I can make a fan happy, that's all I'm trying to do! – Manny Delcarmen#RedSoxEncore | @NESN https://t.co/xghp22pJd8 — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 7, 2020

Here’s what he had to say about getting his championship ring, from a local guy’s perspective.

To experience getting my ring with my parents, my wife, my son… It's something I took pride in being the local boy. Words don’t express what’s like. – Manny Delcarmen#RedSoxEncore | @NESN — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 7, 2020

He capped off the Twitter takeover with what it felt like to get a win in the home opener on the same day as the ring ceremony.

To win game 1 in Fenway, it always makes you think you have good things coming. A ring and a win on Opening Day, you can’t ask for much more. – Manny Delcarmen #RedSoxEncore | @NESN pic.twitter.com/WQC2d0iEuo — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 7, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images