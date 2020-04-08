Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When Antonio Brown was seen taking part in a workout with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Brown’s cousin, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, the rumor mill began spinning.

It prompted conversations about if the Ravens would sign the ex-New England Patriot. One NFL writer, however, believes the Ravens signing the talented-but-extremely-troubled receiver is “wishful thinking.”

“The final call on Brown, who has had myriad off-the-field issues and is still facing a pending suspension by the NFL, would ultimately rest with Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti,” The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiac wrote Monday.

“It was a little more than three years ago when Bisciotti, reiterating the organization’s stance post-Ray Rice, said the team would not be bringing in players with domestic abuse allegations in their background.”

Brown, as you may recall, has been accused of sexual misconduct by at least two women. Brown was released by the Patriots after just 11 days. It was due in large part because evidence was found of him threatening a woman in a text exchange, his first incident as a member of the Patriots.

The same day of Zrebiac’s report, Brown hired veteran agent Ed Wasielewski, according to ESPN. It further implies the 2010 NFL All-Decade team honoree will continue to try to reintegrate himself into the league.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images