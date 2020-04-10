Rich Peverley was traded to the Bruins from the then-Atlanta Thrashers during Boston’s 2010-11 Stanley Cup season.
But the former center wasn’t exactly sure where he’d fit in with the group when he arrived.
“I”m not gonna lie, I was a little worried at the start,” he told NESN’s Bruins analyst Andy Brickley. “I was worried where I was gonna fit in. I had played a top-six role in Atlanta and I went in to Boston, and I have to give it to them, they slotted me right into the third-line wing … I felt comfortable …”
Peverley ended up playing a solid role in the Bruins’ Stanley Cup Final and even got to lift Lord Stanley after their Game 7 win over the Vancouver Canucks.
Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images