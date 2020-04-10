Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Rich Peverley was traded to the Bruins from the then-Atlanta Thrashers during Boston’s 2010-11 Stanley Cup season.

But the former center wasn’t exactly sure where he’d fit in with the group when he arrived.

“I”m not gonna lie, I was a little worried at the start,” he told NESN’s Bruins analyst Andy Brickley. “I was worried where I was gonna fit in. I had played a top-six role in Atlanta and I went in to Boston, and I have to give it to them, they slotted me right into the third-line wing … I felt comfortable …”

Peverley ended up playing a solid role in the Bruins’ Stanley Cup Final and even got to lift Lord Stanley after their Game 7 win over the Vancouver Canucks.

Check out the video above to hear the full interview between Brickley and Peverley!

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images