Drew Brees’ future after his football retirement just became a lot more clear.

The long-time New Orleans Saints quarterback signed a two-year, $50 million contract extension this past offseason, but when he decides he’s done, he’ll reportedly start an NFL broadcasting career with NBC Sports, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Brees reportedly will be groomed as a candidate for Chris Collinsworth’s eventual place in the “Sunday Night Football” booth. The plan is for him to start as a game analyst on Notre Dame football and a studio analyst for “Football Night in America.”

On Monday, rumors were circulating that NBC and FOX had been in competition to land Brees when he decides to make the career transition, and ESPN had been pursuing him for its “Monday Night Football” broadcast

The move comes ahead of the NFL’s negotiations with networks for new television rights agreements.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images