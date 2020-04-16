Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We’re finally getting a deeper look into the circumstances that led to the death of late Major League Baseball star Roy Halladay.

An investigation conducted by the NTSB reports Halladay was performing wild stunts like “high-pitch climbs” and “steep turns” over Tampa Bay in Nov. 2017, according to ESPN. The report, released Wednesday, determined Halladay “died of blunt force trauma and drowning.”

“The maneuvers put loads of nearly two-times gravity on the plane, an Icon A5 — a light sport two-seat amphibious aircraft that Halladay had purchased a month earlier,” ESPN’s report states. “On the last maneuver, Halladay entered a steep climb and his speed fell to about 85 mph, according to the report. The propeller-driven plane went into a nosedive and smashed into the water.”

Additionally, Halladay had amphetamine levels 10 times therapeutic levels in his system at the time of the accident. Morphine and an undisclosed antidepressant also were in his system.

An official cause of the crash itself, however, was not determined. Halladay was 40 when he died.