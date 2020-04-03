Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Russell Wilson found a fun way to keep quarantined Seahawks fans entertained Thursday night.

Unfortunately for Seattle’s quarterback, he set himself up to be heavily trolled in the process.

Wilson invited the 12s to join him on Instagram live to relive Super Bowl XLVIII, which saw the Seahawks claim their first Super Bowl title in franchise history with a shellacking of the Denver Broncos. A slew of New England Patriots fans unsurprisingly chimed in requesting Wilson take part in another interactive viewing experience for a different Super Bowl.

Of course, the Seahawks came incredibly close to claiming a second consecutive Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl XLIX, but it was the Patriots who ultimately prevailed after Wilson tossed a game-sealing interception to Malcolm Butler.

Members of the 2016 Atlanta Falcons surely can relate to Wilson in this capacity, as they’re also frequently reminded of their brutal Super Bowl loss to New England.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images