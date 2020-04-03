Russell Wilson found a fun way to keep quarantined Seahawks fans entertained Thursday night.
Unfortunately for Seattle’s quarterback, he set himself up to be heavily trolled in the process.
Wilson invited the 12s to join him on Instagram live to relive Super Bowl XLVIII, which saw the Seahawks claim their first Super Bowl title in franchise history with a shellacking of the Denver Broncos. A slew of New England Patriots fans unsurprisingly chimed in requesting Wilson take part in another interactive viewing experience for a different Super Bowl.
No let’s watch 49
— Declan Power (@declanpower44) April 3, 2020
Watch Super Bowl 49 live and I’ll tune in
— Hell On Heels (@HellOnHeelsGirl) April 3, 2020
Watch 49 after
— Barry Bonds is the GOAT (@applejuice294) April 3, 2020
Super bowl 49 was better
— Dakota Norton (@DakotaNorton13) April 3, 2020
Watch super bowl 49 bro
— ً (@Lxsvxxsze) April 3, 2020
Of course, the Seahawks came incredibly close to claiming a second consecutive Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl XLIX, but it was the Patriots who ultimately prevailed after Wilson tossed a game-sealing interception to Malcolm Butler.
Members of the 2016 Atlanta Falcons surely can relate to Wilson in this capacity, as they’re also frequently reminded of their brutal Super Bowl loss to New England.
More Patriots: James White Finally Watched New England’s Epic Super Bowl Win Over Falcons
Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images