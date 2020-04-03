It’s rare for beer pong to be considered charitable. So naturally, Rob Gronkowski couldn’t pass up the opportunity.

The former New England Patriots tight end will put his skills to the test in the most Gronk-way possible for “The Ballina Cup” — a virtual beer pong tournament — according to TMZ Sports. The event is a fundraiser to raise money for coronavirus relief, hosted by Post Malone.

It all kicks off Friday when Gronk teams up with his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, against Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson and USWNT forward Mallory Pugh. He’s not the only athlete for New England to keep its eye on, though.

Former Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola and former Boston Bruins forward Tyler Seguin also will compete in the tournament. Amendola will go head to head with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on Saturday, while Seguin will face off against New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman on Monday.

Amendola and Seguin would only compete against each other if both make it to the semifinals. But if they do, that’d be quite a matchup for New England fans.

Gronk, meanwhile, is seeded on the other side of the bracket. So, he’d need to make it to the championship in order to compete against his fellow former New England athletes. But, we all know how much Gronk loves to party. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him make a deep run here.

All the latest stats and bracket updates can be found on Barstool Sports. The tournament will be live-streamed on the @ballinacup Instagram over eight days. There will be two matchups each night, with participants competing virtually to adhere to social distancing, of course.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images