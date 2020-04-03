Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

While the world is self-quarantining amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, people have been running rampant with challenges on their Instagram stories.

That includes the Boston Celtics. But don’t worry, they didn’t show us all up with the stupid push-up competition.

Instead, Daniel Theis challenged fellow center Enes Kanter to juggle toilet paper like it were a soccer ball to see who could keep the roll in the air the longest. Then, Vincent Poirier got involved.

Theis managed to keep it in the air for 12 volleys, while Kanter came in just under that at 10. Poirier, however, blew his teammates out of the water with 19. You can watch the friendly competition here.

We still aren’t convinced that anyone in that trio would have made it as a professional soccer player, but we’re glad they’re having fun.

Juggling toilet paper still sounds better than homeschooling kids, which is what has been keeping Gordon Hayward busy, or goofing around on team Zoom calls.

Still, this shows how badly we need the NBA back in our lives.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images