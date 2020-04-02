Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been over a week since Cam Newton’s release from the Carolina Panthers, and he remains unsigned.

At least one team doesn’t seem to be ruling out the idea of adding the 2015 NFL MVP, though.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn on Wednesday was asked about his team’s potential interest in Newton. Los Angeles, of course, is in the quarterback market after parting ways with Philip Rivers and coming up short in the Tom Brady sweepstakes.

After initially offering praise to Newton, Lynn acknowledged the Bolts are doing their homework on the three-time Pro Bowl selection.

“Cam’s a good quarterback,” Lynn told team reporters in a conference call, per Sports Illustrated’s Jason B. Hirschhorn. “He’s done a lot of good things with the Panthers. He led them to a Super Bowl. Didn’t quite get the job done, but he was a big reason why they were there. He’s had some injuries. But if he’s healthy, he’ll be a good quarterback for somebody.”

Lynn continued: “We’re looking at everybody, man,” Lynn said. “I want to turn over every single rock. So yeah, we’re looking at everybody.”

As for other teams with quarterback question marks, the New England Patriots reportedly are not looking at Newton or Andy Dalton, for that matter.

