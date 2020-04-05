After two decades, Tom Brady’s run with the Patriots has come to an end. But even though he’s now a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it doesn’t take away from the heaps of memories he created with New England.

Each day over the next few weeks, we’ll look back on one of Brady’s best moments, counting down from No. 20 to No. 1.

Now, let’s relive his No. 7 Moment: Tom Brady leads the Patriots to their third Super Bowl win in four years to solidify their dynasty.

Greatness comes in all shapes and forms. A dynasty may be the highest level of greatness in sports.

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots were a team no one wanted to mess with during the 2004 season after coming off their second Super Bowl in three years. They finished the season 14-2 with their only losses coming to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins. They were on the verge of becoming a dynasty in the NFL but had a tough playoff road to do so.

Brady led the Patriots through the Indianapolis Colts with no worry in the Divisional round. It was the AFC Conference Championship where the Patriots had some troubles but managed to defeat the Steelers and head to their third Super Bowl in four years to face the Philadelphia Eagles.

This game was a lot different from the past two Super Bowls for the Patriots as Brady didn’t need to set them up for a last-second win, but instead leaned on an excellent defense after giving them a 24-14 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Rodney Harrison picked off Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb to seal the victory for the Patriots and confirm their status as a dynasty, furthering the legacy of Tom Brady.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports