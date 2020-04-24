Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What a few days it’s been for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bucs’ already loaded collection of offensive weapons grew even bigger Tuesday, as Tampa Bay acquired Rob Gronkowski from the New England Patriots. The Buccaneers added one heck of a protector for Brady two days later when they selected Tristan Wirfs with the 13th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Bruce Arians and Co. traded up to land the Iowa offensive tackle, and it’s easy to understand why. The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder features a rare combination of size and athleticism, as evidenced by his 4.85 (!) 40-yard dash time at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Wirf’s athletic ability also is made pretty clear through this clip of the young OT jumping out of a pool with relative ease.

More challenging than jumping out of a pool will be keeping defenders away from the greatest quarterback of all time. But judging by everything that was said about Wirfs leading up to the draft, it sounds like he’s more than up to the task.

