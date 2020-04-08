Tom Brady let it fly Wednesday morning, but he didn’t provide the dirt some fans likely were hoping for.

Brady only spoke highly of Bill Belichick during his lengthy interview with Howard Stern. The star quarterback expressed his disdain for the Brady vs. Belichick debate, and all of his remarks regarding the New England Patriots head coach suggested the two largely were on the same page throughout their two decades together.

This all might be true, but former Patriot Damien Woody still believes both Brady and Belichick are motivated by the idea of succeeding without the other.

“Of course he’s going to be very complimentary of the guy. They went to nine Super Bowls and won six. He’s going to be that way,” Woody said Wednesday on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “But make no mistake about it, you’re talking about two alpha males in Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. With all the success that they’ve had, don’t think that in their mind at any point, particularly at the end of this thing, they haven’t wondered, ‘You know what? I wanna see what I can do without this guy.’ That’s what real competitors do.”

Brady’s recent Players’ Tribune piece supports Woody’s argument. Not only did the signal-caller only mention Belichick once in the letter, he also sounded motivated as ever as he starts his new chapter with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

