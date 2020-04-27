The New England Patriots have roster competitions at the top and bottom of their quarterback depth chart.

While Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer will be battling it out for the starting role, undrafted rookies J’Mar Smith and Brian Lewerke will be competing for reps and any and all opportunities. We told you what to know about Michigan State-product Lewerke after the Patriots signed him Sunday. Now, let’s do a deep dive on Louisiana Tech’s J’Mar Smith.

— The 6-feet, 218-pound QB received a $5,000 signing bonus and $30,000 in total guarantees as part of his rookie deal, a source told NESN.com.

— He was a three-year starter with the Bulldogs, going 25-12 over three years. He led Louisiana Tech to a 10-1 record in 2019 but was suspended two games for an undisclosed “athletic department polity violation.” The Bulldogs lost those two games to Marshall and UAB, costing Louisiana Tech an opportunity to play for the Conference USA championship.

“I made a mistake at the end of the year, and I’ve grown from it. I’ve learned from it,” Smith told the Shreveport Times in December. “My circle has gotten smaller in trying to trust the people that’s been there for me the whole way.

— Smith’s best season came as a senior when he completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 2,977 yards with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. He was named Conference USA offensive player of the year for his performance in 2019.

He completed 59.3 percent of his passes in his college career for 9,523 yards with 51 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. He carried the ball 326 times for 856 yards with 15 touchdowns in his college career. The NCAA subtracts rushing yards for sacks, which is silly. Smith still was not a particularly dangerous rushing threat. He didn’t test before the 2020 NFL Draft, because he was not invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, and his pro day was canceled during the coronavirus pandemic.

— Smith was not listed in Pro Football Focus‘ draft guide. He went 32-of-76 for 514 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions while pressured in 2019, per PFF. He was 22-of-55 for 712 yards with eight touchdowns and one interception on deep passes, per PFF. He ranked 16th out of all qualified college quarterbacks in deep passer rating. That finish was better than drafted QBs like Jalen Hurts, Justin Herbert, Jacob Eason, Jake Fromm, Jordan Love and James Morgan.

— Smith was ranked 39th among draft-eligible quarterbacks in Dane Brugler’s draft guide for The Athletic.

— The QB’s father, Kenny Smith, was an NFL defensive lineman. He spent parts of the 2007 and 2008 seasons with the Patriots. He was drafted by and spent most of his career with the New Orleans Saints. He’s a month younger than former Patriots starting QB Tom Brady.

— Speaking of Brady, Smith also was selected in the MLB Draft as a catcher. Brady was drafted by the Montreal Expos in 1995; Smith was taken by the San Diego Padres in 2015 out of high school.

— Smith was born Sept. 24, 1996. Smith was a three-star recruit coming out of high school and turned down offers from Mississippi State and Memphis to attend Louisiana Tech. He threw for over 2,600 yards with 26 touchdowns passes and rushed for 800 yards with 13 more scores as a senior at Meridian (La.) High School. His full name is Jamarius Contrell Smith.

— One more Brady connection: Smith was recruited by former Louisiana Tech quarterback Tim Rattay, who was in Brady’s 2000 NFL Draft class. Rattay was one of five QBs drafted after Brady.

Thumbnail photo via Scott Wachter/USA TODAY Sports Images