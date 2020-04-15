Could Tua Tagovailoa land with the New England Patriots? NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah thinks so.

The Patriots’ quarterback situation has been widely debated. Many around the NFL reportedly believe New England will select a quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft. The team has the No. 23 pick, but if the Patriots were to trade up they would have a better shot at landing Tagovailoa.

The Alabama quarterback has been one of the most-talked-about prospects heading into the draft. He’s coming off a hip injury, of course, and that was reason for concern during the pre-draft physicals. Reports indicate he’s in the clear, but it’s a factor to consider.

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah explained Wednesday on WEEI’s Dale & Keefe he really likes the idea of Tagovailoa in New England.

“You could always have enough, if you’re willing to part with future picks,” he said. “They have those threes (third-round picks). They could package a couple of those threes and pick No. 23 and a pick next year and they could get all the way up there.

“I just think in terms of fit, I actually love the Tua fit there. He doesn’t have a huge arm, but he’s got enough arm and just the way he can operate and be efficient and just get the ball out and be a distributor, that to me is a great fit for what they have traditionally done in New England for awhile now. I know the hip is a concern, but if your doctors are OK with that, I would be all for it.”

It would take a lot of calculated moves for the Patriots to be in range of picking Tagovailoa, though, which is something Jeremiah doesn’t anticipate will happen.

“If they wanted (a quarterback), I think they would have to trade up and get one of the top three guys, and I don’t really see them doing that in this draft,” he said.

When asked if any of the top quarterbacks in this year's draft could fit with the Patriots @MoveTheSticks told us "In terms of fit, I actually love the Tua fit there…" pic.twitter.com/YSaMT9KMjS — Dale & Keefe (@DaleKeefeWEEI) April 15, 2020

There are a number of different projections for the Patriots’ NFL Draft picks. New England also could look at bringing in mobile quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The NFL Draft will be held virtually — something head coach Bill Belichick has no complaints about — beginning April 23.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images