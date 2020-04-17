The Tampa Bay Buccaneers currently have a stronger supporting cast than the New England Patriots. There’s no denying that.

But in terms of making a run to the Super Bowl, perhaps Tom Brady’s old team provided an easier path than his new one.

The “Speak For Yourself” panel on Thursday debated which team will win more games in the upcoming season, the Patriots or the Buccaneers? Jason Whitlock errs on the side of New England, as the AFC East still is a very winnable division, while Brady and the Bucs face very stiff competition in the NFC South.

“Hey, man, Drew Brees is in the NFC South and so is Sean Payton,” Whitlock said on FOX Sports 1. “When I look over at the AFC East, there’s no Drew Brees. There’s not even a Matt Ryan over there. Matt Ryan’s been the MVP of the league and I know he struggled, but — Julio Jones. When I look at the talent in the NFC South, I think it’s a little better than the AFC East and you still have the 600-pound elephant or gorilla or whatever in Bill Belichick. I just don’t see anybody taking on King Kong and taking down Bill Belichick.

“I think it’s a possibility, and maybe Buffalo has a chance. But until I see it, I’m not gonna believe it. You can hear all the stories about Bigfoot, I’m not gonna believe it ’til I see it. I don’t think someone unseats Belichick until I see it.”

Bill Belichick & the Patriots will win more games next season than Tom Brady and the Bucs. "I just don't see anybody taking on king kong & taking down Bill Belichick." — @WhitlockJason pic.twitter.com/d1Vma3Vr3x — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) April 16, 2020

As for how the folks in Las Vegas view the matter, Caesars Sportsbook has the Patriots’ over/under for wins in the 2020 season set at 8.5, while the Bucs are slotted at nine. For what it’s worth, you’d have to go all the way back to 2000 for the last time New England logged fewer than nine regular-season victories.

It’s tough to knock Whitlock for having a great deal of confidence in Belichick, but the Patriots coach has his work cut out for him. In addition to a new starting quarterback, New England will have to deal with one of the tougher 2020 schedules in the league.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images