It remains one of the most iconic sports photos of all time, even 50 years later.

Bobby Orr, his body appearing to take flight while extended out parallel to the ice, celebrating his Stanley Cup-winning goal for the Boston Bruins in the 1970.

Sunday marks one half-century since the game that captured Boston’s first NHL championship in 39 years. But the Hall of Fame defensemen isn’t keen on celebrating the anniversary of the moment that made him a legend this year.

Orr explained why in an oral history or the moment by The Athletic’s Dan Robson. Here’s what he had to say:

I feel funny celebrating anything right now. Here we are, celebrating a sporting event and with everything (the COVID-19 pandemic) that’s going on, I think this is a good time to celebrate — and thank — our first responders. All those organizations that are assisting health care workers. I think it’s very important that we celebrate them, we thank them. The sacrifices that these people are making every day, saving lives, comforting so many people, it’s unbelievable. Let’s not forget. They talk about athletes being heroes. No, no, no, no, no. We get paid a lot of money to score goals, hit home runs, shoot baskets, score touchdowns. But these first responders, the front-line workers, it’s not a game. This is real life. We’ve got to remember to always show that respect that we’re showing right now, to always show that respect for them. Always. What they do is not a game. Ours is a game. The real heroes are those front-line workers. And first responders. Those are the real heroes. Not friggin’ athletes.

During these times, society has surely gained a new appreciation for healthcare professionals and other essential workers keeping us safe.

Good on Orr for diverting the spotlight to them during his moment.

