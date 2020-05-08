Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brendan Leipsic is paying the price for his hateful comments.

The Washington Capitals placed the 25-year-old forward on unconditional waivers Friday for the purpose of contract termination. That comes two days after several messages and comments made on a private Instagram chat by Leipsic, his brother, Jeremy, and Florida Panthers prospect Jack Rodewald were leaked to Reddit and Twitter. Jeremy was released by the University of Manitoba’s men’s hockey team Thursday.

The NHL condemned Leipsic’s comments Wednesday, calling them “misogynistic” and “reprehensible.” Leipsic apologized for his actions Thursday.

“I fully recognize how inappropriate and offensive these comments are and sincerely apologize to everyone for my actions,” Leipsic’s statement read. “I am committed to learning from this and becoming a better person by taking time to determine how to move forward in an accountable, meaningful way. I am truly sorry.”

Leipsic was in his first season with the Caps. He posted 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 61 games.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images