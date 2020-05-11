Kyrie Irving challenged Kemba Walker to a 1-on-1 game over the weekend, saying he “wanted that matchup.”
While the Brooklyn Nets guard noted the “mutual respect” between him and the first-year Celtics guard, Twitter may have taken it as a slight at NBA All-Star Walker.
And that, along with the well-established animosity Celtics fans already have for Irving, prompted some to voice their support of Walker in the hypothetical 1-on-1 matchup.
Here’s what some had to say:
my money is on Kemba Walker https://t.co/PIv6Ip0gBR
— 7th_king (@kinghrmani) May 11, 2020
Kemba gonna send Kyrie back to the injured reserve https://t.co/olahroeC8s
— ★★★★★ (@twozero6ix) May 11, 2020
Kemba Walker. Please and thank you 👌🏼 https://t.co/D5MmhEpiiD
— Mr.Tyson (@ZipTy4) May 11, 2020
Didn’t Kemba already burn you that horrible March 23, 2019 game in which we blew a 18 pt lead in the 4th qtr and lost. 😳👀I’m just saying 🤫🤫 https://t.co/K9Z1day5Hs
— ☘💚Celtics Contessa(43-21)☘️💚 (@QueenLambright7) May 11, 2020
I think Kemba would put the muscle on Kyrie lol.
— Jerm (@COOTTHAKIDD) May 11, 2020
Last time Kyrie played Kemba he was complaining that Brad didnt double and trap Kemba. He does not want that smoke.
— Trey (@TreyAdell) May 11, 2020
Kemba cooked kyrie the last 3 times they played each other lool. He still coming back for more https://t.co/5KFJQttg7v
— Allah sent me (@samphomen) May 11, 2020
There is video evidence of Kyrie being benched on a Hornets court because he let Kemba drop 40.
There is also video evidence of Kyrie getting locked up by Ja Morant.
“I want that matchup”🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/E1PuPQ0nrT
— Bryan Escalera (@BryanEscalera) May 11, 2020
Now Kyrie wants to play? 🤣 Kemba in 3 pic.twitter.com/hfZF7gVkat
— X Æ A-12 Musk (@wokejean) May 11, 2020
I get it Kyrie has the best “Handles” but Kemba crossover is AI level
— El francotirador (@SnappedbyManii) May 11, 2020
Is Kyrie really saying he wants to face Kemba one-on-one when he's been hiding from the Celtics all year??
— Gabrielle (@gfstarr1) May 11, 2020
Well, hypothetical 1-on-1 games are now on the table for debate, we guess. It certainly depicts how much we miss sports.
