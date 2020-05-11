Kyrie Irving challenged Kemba Walker to a 1-on-1 game over the weekend, saying he “wanted that matchup.”

While the Brooklyn Nets guard noted the “mutual respect” between him and the first-year Celtics guard, Twitter may have taken it as a slight at NBA All-Star Walker.

And that, along with the well-established animosity Celtics fans already have for Irving, prompted some to voice their support of Walker in the hypothetical 1-on-1 matchup.

Here’s what some had to say:

Well, hypothetical 1-on-1 games are now on the table for debate, we guess. It certainly depicts how much we miss sports.

More Celtics: Why Jayson Tatum Didn’t Originally Want To Be Drafted By Celtics

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images