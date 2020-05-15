Boston on Thursday benefitted from some beautiful weather, and it looks like it had one Celtics star in a pretty good mood.

So much so, he felt like going outside and dancing.

Jaylen Brown posted a video of him dancing to Chris Brown and Young Thug’s new song, “Go Crazy” as a hype man cheers him on in the background.

His dance moves imitate that of social media-famous Mufasa, (@cousinkeether), who previously uploaded a similar video.

We’re glad to see Brown having a little bit of fun, amid calling into CNN and dealing with the NBA’s hopeful return as vice president of the player association.

