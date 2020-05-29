Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In 2003, David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez joined forces to form one of the greatest one-two punches in Major League Baseball history.

The dynamic duo helped the Boston Red Sox to two World Series titles in 2004 and 2007, and provided a bevy of memories for Red Sox Nation.

But when Ortiz first arrived in Boston, there was little fanfare. He was a Minnesota Twins castoff and didn’t even have a starting spot on the Red Sox roster.

Big Papi explained in an interview with Gradum Baseball hitting instruction school about how Ramirez’s work ethic impacted his preparation regiment with the Red Sox.

Hear what Ortiz had to say in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images