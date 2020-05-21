Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Two of the New England Patriots’ biggest names are in the running for a very prestigious award.

Twin brothers Devin and Jason McCourty have been nominated for the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award for their work in the community, ESPN announced Wednesday. The award is given out each year at the ESPY’s to the player (or in this case, players) “whose demonstrated leadership has created a positive impact on their community through sports.”

“The McCourtys have mounted several efforts for criminal justice reform for juveniles and educational reform in Massachusetts,” ESPN wrote. “Partly through their efforts, the Massachusetts Legislature passed a bill that will invest $1.5 billion in the state’s public education system over the next seven years, focusing on underfunded schools with low-income students.”

Other nominees for the award include Minnesota Lynx forward Maya Moore, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz and WWE star Titus O’Neil. The winner will receive a $25,000 grant for their respective charity and a $100,000 grant from ESPN “to a charity related to their humanitarian efforts.”

The 2020 ESPY Awards are scheduled for Wednesday, June 21.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images