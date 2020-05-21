It seems Tom Brady’s departure from the New England Patriots has everyone quickly switching gears and wondering which NFL organization could be the next dynasty.

One NFL writer appears to think that, while the Patriots run behind Bill Belichick and Brady “seems unmatchable,” there’s a plethora of teams who could be the next to win at a remarkable level.

NFL.com’s Adam Schein wrote Tuesday that some of those teams could include the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys. However, it was another AFC East team Schein included that is perhaps the most surprising — the Buffalo Bills.

Here’s his reasoning:

My respect for Sean McDermott is well-documented. He received my AP vote for Coach of the Year last season. The Bills’ current culture of winning and accountability is excellent. And McDermott’s stamp is all over this great defense. Of course, most questions with this organization revolve around the other side of the ball — and namely, the quarterback. But don’t count me among the doubters.

I think Josh Allen, who showed immense improvement last season, will continue to get better in Year 3. I’m confident that this fine athlete with an absolute cannon for an arm will become great and lead this proud franchise for a long period of time. General manager Brandon Beane has appropriately surrounded Allen with plenty of talent, adding a true No. 1 receiver via trade (Stefon Diggs) and another multi-talented running back in the third round (Zack Moss, who follows in Devin Singletary’s footsteps).

Buffalo has the roster to not only take over the Brady-less AFC East, but also to routinely compete for titles.

Dethroning the Patriots for the AFC East crown? Well, that’s one thing. Making a run at the Super Bowl, year after year? Well, that’s something we’ll have to see to believe.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images