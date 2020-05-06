Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mookie Betts, like many of us, misses baseball.

So when the KBO League aired in the very early hours of Tuesday (1 a.m. ET), it understandably made baseball fans extremely happy to be watching a live sport.

And Betts was one of those fans. Check out this tweet:

The All-Star outfielder and the rest of his Los Angeles Dodgers teammates are waiting to hear when or if the 2020 Major League Baseball season will begin.

And while there’s no concrete timeline, though a July 1 date has been floated, as well as other ideas to begin the season safely, at least we have some live sports on television for the first time in what feels like years.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images