Curt Leskanic didn’t pitch in Game 6 of the 2004 American League Championship Series, but the former Red Sox pitcher still played a key role in the series-tying victory.

Ex-Boston reliever Keith Foulke picked up the save in all-important win, which eventually became know as “the bloody sock game.” However, Foulke, who gave up zero runs in five appearances that series, didn’t even have his own glove while on the mound at Yankee Stadium.

Check out this nugget Foulke revealed Saturday night during NESN’s rebroadcast of Game 6:

Interesting fact about my outing in game 6, I had to wear Curt Leskanic’s glove because I forgot mine in Boston. @NESN @RedSox — Keith Foulke (@KeithFoulke) May 3, 2020

Now, some might say this is no big deal — a glove is a glove, right? Well, yeah, but baseball players are the most superstitious athletes on the planet, and having to use someone else’s glove in that kind of spot is easier said than done.

Obviously, everything turned out great in the end for Foulke and the 2004 Red Sox.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images