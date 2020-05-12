Matt Grzelcyk feels a little more normal when he hears some chirping from Brad Marchand.

The Boston Bruins defenseman revealed Monday night on the NHL Network’s “NHL Tonight” what he believes is the main benefit of their video calls the players hold on Zoom. Like many others, the Bruins use the video-conferencing platform to hold their regular check-in calls, and Grzelcyk believes the sessions are important to Boston maintaining its good chemistry during the pause in the 2019-20 NHL season due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“I didn’t see the 2011 (Bruins Stanley Cup winners’ reunion) Zoom call live or anything but I’ve heard quite alot about it,” Grzelcyk said. “It has gotten some rave reviews.

“I can’t say that our team call in the middle of the week at 1 p.m. has lived up to that hype, but it’s great to see everyone’s face again. It’s one thing to text everyone, but I think it’s great to hop on a Zoom call. It makes you feel a little bit more connected. We have such a tight team, I think we rely on always staying in constant communication. So it’s great to hear that everyone’s feeling safe and healthy. I get to hear a couple Marchy (Bruins right wing Brad Marchand) chirps every once and a while … .”

"We have such a tight team. I think we kind of rely on staying in constant communication."@matt_grzelcyk5 on #NHLTonight. More: https://t.co/TA85Z7vkNE pic.twitter.com/TuzLrxlslM — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) May 12, 2020

Having amassed an league-high 100 points after 70 regular-season games, most NHL observers considered the Bruins among the Stanley Cup Final favorites prior to the pause. While it’s unclear what effect the months’-long hiatus will have on Boston’s Stanley Cup prospects, a good locker room atmosphere will be key to their pursuit of success. If the season ends with Boston lifting the Stanley Cup, history will have to remember the role Zoom played in keeping the Bruins tight-knit.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images