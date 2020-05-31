As protests continue nationwide, Michael Jordan is speaking out.

The NBA Hall of Famer and Charlotte Hornets owner on Sunday released a statement addressing the ongoing protests surrounding the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. Jordan says his heart goes out to both the Floyd family and those who’ve died “brutally and senselessly” via “acts of racism and injustice” while voicing his support for those still protesting.

“I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry. I see and feel everyone’s pain, outrage and frustration. I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough.

“I don’t have the answers, but our collective voices show strengths and the inability to be divided by others. We must listen to each other, show compassion and empathy and never turn our backs on senseless brutality. We need to continue peaceful expressions against injustice and demand accountability. Our unified voice needs to put pressure on our leaders to change our laws, or else we need to use our voice to create systematic change. Every one of us needs to be part of the solution, and we must work together to ensure justice for all.”

Statement From Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/lnXYMhtvo3 — Estee Portnoy (@esteep) May 31, 2020

Floyd died May 25.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images