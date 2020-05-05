Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NASCAR teams reportedly will need to receive clearance before they treat their masks like billboards, too.

Crews are required to send all logos they intend to feature on car paint schemes to NASCAR for approval. NASCAR occasionally rejects proposals before races, like it did in 2017 when Carl Long wanted to run a marijuana company’s decal in a race at Kansas Speedway.

When the 2020 season resumes May 17 at Darlington Raceway, all personnel will be required to wear protective masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Teams wanting to feature sponsor logos on their masks will have to go through the same process as they do with cars, Sports Business Journal’s Adam Stern reported Tuesday morning.

.@NASCAR has informed teams that it will treat sponsor logos on masks the same way it does paint schemes on cars, requiring organizations to send any branded PPE to them for pre-approval/rejection. ➖ All personnel have to wear a cloth mask at races now because of the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/ghZpr9utpe — Adam Stern (@A_S12) May 5, 2020

The May 17 race at Darlington will be the first event in the loaded schedule NASCAR will use to restart the 2020 campaign.

As for the iRacing eNASCAR Pro Invitational Series, the final race will take place Saturday at a virtual version of North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports Images