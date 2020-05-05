Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

WWE is doing its part to not only give back, but also help slow down the spread of COVID-19.

The sports entertainment company on Monday announced it will be selling face masks on its official online store, with all net proceeds going to support Americares. There currently are 20 different masks available, featuring graphics of some of the industry’s top personalities like Triple H, Edge and Seth Rollins.

Be A Superstar! #WWE is proud to offer face masks that are comfortable, breathable and compatible with the CDC's guidance for non-medical face coverings. 100% of the net proceeds from your purchase goes to support @americares. Available now at #WWEShop!https://t.co/P6XGPkXrqx pic.twitter.com/zCJBbmy5mF — WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) May 4, 2020

WWE is not the only sports league assisting COVID-19 relief through the sale of face masks. The NHL is taking part in a similar initiative with themed masks for all 31 teams.

