Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It still is hard to believe Ryan Newman will compete in a NASCAR race this weekend.

Nevertheless, the Roush Fenway Racing driver will behind the wheel of the No. 6 Ford when the field heads to green Sunday at Darlington Raceway.

Newman has been out of action since his horrifying wreck in February’s Daytona 500. Obviously, any potential return was further delayed by the suspension of the 2020 Monster Energy Cup Series season.

Understandably, Newman can’t wait for Sunday’s Darlington 400 to start.

“I’m so excited and thankful to be healthy to get back into the race car,” Newman said Wednesday in a statement provided by RFR. “I am thankful for all the people and support that have prayed for me and given me a multitude of miracles. I cannot think of a better track to start back at than Darlington, my favorite track and one we feel confident in. I’m excited to get back behind the wheel of the Oscar Mayer Ford.”

Welcome back, Rocket.

The Darlington 400 is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET. It will be the first Cup Series event since the March 8 race at Phoenix Raceway.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports Images