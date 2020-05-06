Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBA teams — even those in locked-down cities — will have the league’s permission to re-open their practice facilities Friday, but only a couple of teams apparently are planning on doing so.

The Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers are expecting to open their doors May 8, according to USA Today’s Jeff Zillgitt and Mark Medina. The Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to be the third, per The New York Times’ Marc Stein.

The Houston Rockets initially planned on opening their facilities Friday, but changed course after Texas governor Greg Abbott announced gyms could not reopen until at least May 18, per Medina. Houston now expects to re-open on May 18, as well.

Other teams aren’t too far behind, either. The Dallas Mavericks and Orlando Magic are “still gathering information,” though neither squad hasn’t set a specific re-opening date, Stein reports.

Only four players will be permitted in facilities that re-open, and teams must stick to one-player one-basket rules.

