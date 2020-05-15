Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the first time in two months, we have a (dim) light at the end of the tunnel.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday said he wants to have a decision on the indefinitely suspended 2019-20 season within two-to-four weeks. If we can go two months, we can go one more, right?

This is the first time any of the four major sports leagues have come out and said “this is when we want to have a decision made.” We’ve heard potential start dates, we’ve read plenty of reports of how and when and where leagues can resume the paused game. But we’ve never had a timeline.

I recently wrote about hating the unknown, and that still rings true. But having some sort of timeframe puts my mind at ease — even if it’s just a little bit.

I have no idea what to expect in those two-to-four weeks. But I know I’ll feel my heart rate rise when I see my Twitter notifications go off because Adrian Wojnarowski or Shams Charania tweeted only to be slightly disappointed to see it has nothing to do with the news we’re waiting for.

Personally, I’m hoping for the best and expecting the worst (cliché, I know).

But even if the answer is the season will be cancelled, at least I’ll know and stop wondering every single day whether the NBA will return. I hate, more than anything, not knowing. So of course I’m counting down the days until that two-week mark and will be glued to my phone from then until an answer arrives.

The NBA is just one league we have a timeline for, but maybe it will be the first domino to fall. Maybe we’ll have more answers before that two-to-four-week mark on other leagues. Again, we don’t know.

But just to have that small fact — that in two-to-four-weeks we should know what the future of the 2019-20 season holds — is something to look forward to during these unknown times.

Here are some other tidbits from Thursday:

— Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred joined CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Thursday and said he’s “hopeful” to have baseball this summer.

Me too, Rob. Me too.

The commissioner also outlined some protocols for players if they test positive for COVID-19, noting they’ll be removed from the group until they test negative and will do contact tracing to help decrease the likelihood of a spread.

— Not much scares Rob Gronkowski, except maybe a WWE move.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end reportedly was “terrified” to jump off a platform onto a group of wrestlers at WrestleMania 36 to claim the 24/7 belt.

And just how did he get over that fear? Well, 74-year-old Vince McMahon performed the stunt himself.

I watched a lot of WWF/WWE when I was a kid, and I was nervous for McMahon back then when he’d wrestle (this was 20 years ago, mind you). So imagining him doing this at 74? Sheesh.

— Kevan Miller underwent another knee surgery.

The Boston Bruins defenseman broke his kneecap (!) twice (!!) in 2019 after suffering a fractured larynx (!!!), broken hand (!!!!) and torn oblique (!!!!!) in that same season. He was close to a return to the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes before he re-broke his kneecap, sidelining him even further.

It’s been a tough road for Miller, who revealed on a town hall Thursday he went under the knife on the same knee about eight weeks ago. It’s certainly discouraging, even though it was understood the goal was to have him 100 percent for next season.

Can this guy catch a break?

— Hope Solo is in need of some prayers and good vibes.

The former soccer star announced one of her dobermans was shot and in critical condition in a heartbreaking Instagram post. There’s no updates currently into the investigation of who shot Conan and just how extensive his injuries are.

We’re all hoping he pulls through.

— Ryan Newman is lucky to be alive.

The racer was involved in a scary wreck at Daytona 500 that saw the black screens go up while he was removed from the car and immediately rushed to the hospital. Some how, some way, though, Newman left the hospital just days later.

He revealed Thursday that “multiple miracles aligned” for him to walk out of the hospital with his family.

The fact Newman is alive in incredible. I watched Dale Earnhardt’s fatal crash with my dad when I was 10 years old and had serious flashbacks watching Newman’s wreck.

Newman returns to the track this Sunday, something he’s fearless about.

Tweet Of The Day:

Some good news to lift your spirits:

Coronavirus forced them to cancel their wedding. Days later, he was diagnosed with cancer, and they didn't want to wait. They decided to get hitched at town hall. That's when their kids stepped in, and made a dream come true for a lifelong Patriots fan. https://t.co/b7srWOEcUz — Boston Globe Sports (@BGlobeSports) May 14, 2020

Stat Of The Day

Not some bad company to be in

Today is Rob Gronkowski's 31st birthday. He has 91 touchdown catches in his career including playoffs, which is 5th-most before a player's 31st birthday in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/AkvOAdahQ3 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 14, 2020

Video Of The Day

Good weather = good mood

