The New England Patriots made Josh Uche’s NFL dream come true when they traded up to land him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

But at the time, Uche initially wasn’t aware the “the call” came from Bill Belichick and Co.

As one of Uche’s friends explained to The Boston Globe’s Nicole Yang, the small group in attendance to celebrate the Michigan product at first was informed a team other then the Patriots had selected Uche.

“At first, his agent said it was the Titans,” said Jordan Hernande told Yang. “We all thought it was the Titans. Everybody was screaming, so he didn’t even know it was the Patriots.”

It appears draft mishaps are becoming a running theme for New England. It was just last year when the Patriots’ call with N’Keal Harry dropped as they tried to inform him they’d selected him with the 32nd overall pick.

Regardless, the Patriots sure must be thrilled Uche is heading to Foxboro, as the versatile linebacker has the skill set to help fill multiple needs within New England’s defense.

Thumbnail photo via Marc Lebryk/USA TODAY Sports Images