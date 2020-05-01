Andy Dalton would have to move a mountain to climb the New England Patriots’ depth chart.

That’s what one NFL talent evaluator suggested in a piece by The Athletic’s Mike Sando published Friday.

The Patriots seemingly intend to enter the 2020 season with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer as their top two quarterbacks, and the evaluator believes if the coronavirus pandemic disrupts the upcoming campaign in any way, it will reduce the chances of Dalton landing in New England to almost zero.

“The takeaway is, they like Stidham and they believe he is the next guy, but he is going to compete with Hoyer,” the evaluator said. “Does bringing in Dalton work well in a shortened year? Would he come in, learn their offense and be ahead of Hoyer, who has been in it before? I don’t see it.”

The Cincinnati Bengals released Dalton on Thursday after nine seasons as their starting QB. Oddsmakers set the Patriots as the early favorites to sign him, and one rumor claims New England is interested in doing so.

However, signing Dalton — presumably as Tom Brady’s successor — wouldn’t necessarily be the best move for the Patriots. That seems to be the verdict in the court of public opinion and what NFL insiders seem to be whispering among themselves.

