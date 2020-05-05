Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As it stands, the NHL Draft still is set to take place in June.

That could change, though, as the coronavirus pandemic has put a pause to the world of sports and there’s no timeline when (or if) the 2019-20 season will continue.

It certainly would be interesting to hold a draft with games still being played, should they resume. But NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said Monday he doesn’t want to rush an important decision.

“We think it’s more important to get the right decision than to get a quick decision,” Daly said, via TSN’s Pierre LeBrun.

According to LeBrun, a decision regarding next month’s draft will come this week or early next.

Good discussion on Board of Governors call re: NHL draft. No decision yet. Decision either this week or potentially now dip into next week.

It certainly will be interesting to see what the final decision will be.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images