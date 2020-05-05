Odell Beckham Jr.’s tenure with the Cleveland Browns so far likely has not have been all that he thought it could be.

But with Beckham Jr. currently rehabbing from offseason surgery, the star receiver is confident big things are in store for himself during the 2020 season.

“Right now what I’m trying to do is hit the reset button,” Beckham said in a video posted to his YouTube channel Monday, as transcribed by ESPN. “Being able to just get everything fixed. Shoulder, arms, back, everything aligned, functional, moving properly, so I can begin training to be ready for the season.

“I would honestly say this is probably going to be one of my best seasons. Bigger, stronger, faster — this my time.”

Beckham underwent surgery in January as he looks to overcome a hip and groin injury that impacted his 2019. He hauled in just four touchdowns as the Browns concluded the season with a 6-10 record. He did, however, note that his recovery is “going well.”

And it also seems Beckham Jr. remains confident in the pieces in Cleveland — specifically with quarterback Baker Mayfield, fellow receiver Jarvis Landry and a plethora of other players at the skill positions.

“I think it’s pretty clear we’re trying to build at this point,” he said. “We’re really building around a core of players that we think have a chance to be a championship-caliber core, and the idea that we would take away from that core at this moment just doesn’t make a whole lot of sense and really (is) not something we’re exploring at all.”

The 2020 season certainly should be interesting for Beckham Jr.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images